The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $361.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

