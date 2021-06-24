The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $311.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

