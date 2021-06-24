The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 3.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $116,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

HD stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.25 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

