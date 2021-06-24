The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 893,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

