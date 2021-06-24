The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of The Kroger worth $57,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

