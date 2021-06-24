The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.