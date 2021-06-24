The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $230,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 890.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 825,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 742,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,215,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 190,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.27. 185,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,544. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

