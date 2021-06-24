The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 685.10 ($8.95). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 678.60 ($8.87), with a volume of 1,620,685 shares.

SGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 652.65. The stock has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.