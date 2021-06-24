The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Volume Tops $26.05 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $145.49 million and $26.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.02 or 0.01393516 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

