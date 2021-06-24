The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

