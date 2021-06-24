The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 24,485.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $50,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

