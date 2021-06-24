The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,265,151 shares.The stock last traded at $70.66 and had previously closed at $65.39.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,792.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

