Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $494.02 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.19 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

