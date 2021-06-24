Theta Fuel Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $94.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00194519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.78 or 0.03075421 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

