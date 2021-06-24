Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/18/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

6/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $122.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

5/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.69. 12,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

