Thunder Token (TT) Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $3.00 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00138471 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

