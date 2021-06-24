Titan Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,119.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $1,119.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007772 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.