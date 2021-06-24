TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Cap of $182.59 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00009838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $182.59 million and approximately $629,887.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

