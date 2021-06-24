Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.76

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.76 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 348,021 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £163.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,100 ($9,276.20).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

