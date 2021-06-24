TOKPIE Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $138,246.92 and approximately $228.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

