TOP Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. TOP has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $517,452.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

