Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. SEB Equities downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TPDKY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 1,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

