Tornado Cash Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $37.52 million and $8.30 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $45.67 or 0.00131418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00164105 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.10 or 1.00194811 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,535 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.