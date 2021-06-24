Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $85.22

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and traded as high as $86.54. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $86.46, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

