Traders Buy High Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the average volume of 1,553 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $10,778,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $9,036,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.98.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

