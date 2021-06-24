Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,387 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,195% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 10,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,235. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.