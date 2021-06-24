Tranche Finance Market Cap Tops $16.45 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $187,660.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

