Travala.com Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $111.43 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00099056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.22 or 1.00624921 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,699,010 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

