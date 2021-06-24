Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Travis Perkins stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

