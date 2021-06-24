Treat DAO Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00099946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00164809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.38 or 1.00560657 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

