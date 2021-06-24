Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Trex worth $93,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

