Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Albemarle accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.33. 7,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,404. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.