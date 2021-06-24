Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 20,331 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $208.28. 6,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

