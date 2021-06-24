Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 837.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 304,449 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 1,198,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,764,711. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

