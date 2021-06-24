Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.89. 205,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

