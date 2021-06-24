Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.66. 139,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,279. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

