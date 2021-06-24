Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

