Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $70.90. 546,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

