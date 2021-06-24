Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,479.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.92. 16,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,854. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.68. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

