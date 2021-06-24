Trexquant Investment LP Invests $10.01 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,008,000. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $30.33 on Thursday, reaching $686.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,425,346. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

