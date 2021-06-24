Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.88 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

