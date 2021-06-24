Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.57 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

MCD stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

