Trexquant Investment LP Invests $6.06 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.68. 227,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,340. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

