Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $611.13. 3,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.57 and a 1-year high of $617.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.