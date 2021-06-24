Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $15,305,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 35,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 69,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 423,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

