Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
CMI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.08. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $277.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.
CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
