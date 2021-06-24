Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 12,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

