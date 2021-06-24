Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 128,048 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 216,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,828,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.01. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on X shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.