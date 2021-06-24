Trias Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

