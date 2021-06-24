Tribe One Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $152.58 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

